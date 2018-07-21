LHC approves judicial reforms

Ag agency

LAHORE: With a view to lessening the suffering of litigants, Lahore High Court full court, headed by Chief Justice Muhammad Yawar Ali, has approved recommendations of the rules committee for amendments in the century-old Civil Procedure Code (CPC) 1908 which, if approved, would help shorten the time duration in deciding the civil cases.

The committee led by Justice Qazi Amin-ud-din had recommended changes in 74 sections and rules of CPC. The recommendations say all cases of civil nature may be decided in three to six months time, while stay application and other miscellaneous applications would be disposed of in a week time.

Civil judges will hear the cases on daily basis and no adjournment would be granted to either party without imposing a fine. After the institution of a fresh case, it would be send to administration judge to determine its maintainability before issuing summons to other party.

Once administration judge decides that case is maintainable, all modes of issuing services (including summons, notices, newspaper advertisement etc) to other sides would be done on the first hearing.

These recommendations would be made part of the Civil Procedure Code only after approved by the

parliament or through ordinance.

Initially, these recommendations would be introduced in three districts – Kasur, Jhelum and Muzaffargarh. The full court after approving the amendments has sent to the same to the Punjab government and the governor will sign these amendments after the approval of the cabinet.