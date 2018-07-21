Mastermind of Mastung carnage killed in Qalat

QUETTA: The security forces on Friday killed the mastermind of the country´s worst ever suicide bombing in an early morning shootout in Balochistan, officials said.

The operation was carried out on an intelligence tip off about the presence of an Islamic State (IS) operative identified as Hidayatullah in a house in Darenjo village of Qalat district. "The FC raided the house and killed Hidayatullah after a strong resistance from him," said a senior official in Qalat.

A senior FC official said Hidayatullah was facilitator of Hafeez Nawaz, who carried out th suicide bombing last week which killed at least 149 people. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack at an election rally in Mastung district. Provincial authorities identified the bomber as Nawaz, a Pakistani national who stayed in Afghanistan and "waged jihad" against international troops before carrying out the suicide attack in Mastung.