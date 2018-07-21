Implementation of Shariah key to resolve issues: Fazl

DI KHAN: JUI-F head and MMA President Maulana Fazlur Rehman said Friday implementation of Shariah is the only way to resolve issues and secure future of the country.

Speaking at a public gathering at Paharpur Stadium, he said the agents of Jews were out to change the Islamic identity of the country and people should support the MMA candidates to foil their nefarious designs. The MMA leaders including its vice-president Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, Ramazan Tauqeer, former lawmaker Ehtisham Javed Akbar, Makhdoom Mureed Kazim and others were also present on the occasion.

Maulana Fazlur Rehman said that the country was created in the name of Islam and its legislation should be as per the teachings of the Holy Quran and Sunnah. “The MMA in Parliament has always strived to implement Shariah in the country,” he said and added that the religio-political parties had never bowed to the US and the western countries. Those who buy votes can’t be the well-wishers of the country and nation, he said, adding that those chanting hollow slogans of change could not protect the integrity and Islamic identity of the country. Allama Arif Hussain Wahidi, in his speech, said that the alliance of religio-political parties would ensure peace. “Those who are creating violence in the country cannot be well-wishers and defenders of the country,” he said.