Cinemagoers rush as ‘Teefa in trouble’ hits screens

KARACHI: As we say here ‘Aagaya woh Shahkaar Jis Ka Intezaar Tha’. Ali Zafar and Maya Ali’s Teefa in trouble, a complete package of romance, action, comedy and thriller, hit cinema screens on Friday. Cinemagoers thronged cinemas all over the country. There was a rush in getting tickets.

Teefa in Trouble, a joint venture of Lightingale productions, Mandviwala Entertainment and Geo Films, directed by Ahsan Rahim also features Javed Sheikh, Aslam Mehmood, Nayyar Aijaz and Simi Raheal among others.

The film has impressed spectators and critics, both calling the venture a new dawn for Pakistani cinema. And not to forget, the social media is in frenzy too.

The film which marks debut for both Ali Zafar and Maya Ali in the Pakistani film industry — had its star-studded and glitzy premiere on Thursday. The stars, in their jubilance, were at a loss for words at the ceremony. Speaking to Geo News, musician and actor Ali Zafar said that he is extremely excited for the film.

“I cannot explain my excitement in words, you guys made it a hit even before release,” said the actor. He said that it is a huge day in his life and the movie was made keeping in mind that it has to be a film of great calibre. “This is the first time a Pakistani film will be released in 25 countries, out of which, 10-15 countries will see a Pakistani film’s screening for the first time,” said Zafar.

He further said that the film projects a softer and positive image of Pakistan, which will appeal to a global audience.

Film’s female lead Maya Ali was a vision in black at the premiere. Barely containing her enthusiasm, the debutante said that she is quite jittery but hopeful. “Nervousness is at its peak but fingers crossed,” said Maya Ali.

She said that working with Zafar was an overall good experience as she learned a lot from the actor, who she said was quite supportive. About her role in the film, Maya Ali said that she portrays a girl who has much clarity in life and doesn’t need anyone to tell her anything. She urged fans to watch the film in cinemas at their earliest, “otherwise they will miss out on something great”. Films’ Director Ahsan Raheem received an overwhelming response and cheers from the crowd upon his arrival. Speaking to Geo News, he said that he knows Zafar from the past 10 to 15 years. The movie took two years to be made, but those were the most memorable two years, said the director about his debut film.

The film marks the debut for Ali Zafar in the Pakistani film industry, who has already proved his mettle in Bollywood with hits such as ‘Meray Brother Ki Dulhan’, ‘Tere Bin Laden’ etc.

In Pakistan, the film has been released under the banner of Geo Films. The music of the film has also been composed by Ali Zafar, who has written the lyrics and sung them too.

The film is mostly shot in Poland and Pakistan apart from one song which is filmed in Bangkok. The first spell of shooting was in Lahore which lasted for 40 days, the second spell in Poland lasted for almost 35 days and then another four to five days of shooting occurred in Bangkok.