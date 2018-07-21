Sat July 21, 2018
National

AFP
July 21, 2018

Israeli army unveils new ‘dual-use’ tank

JERUSALEM: The Israeli army on Thursday revealed details of a new tank it was developing, designed more for use in guerrilla warfare conditions.

The Merkava 4 Barak, scheduled to be operational in three years, will be the latest of the Israeli Merkava tank series, which has traditionally focused on combatting the conventional forces of neighbouring Arab states. The military said the new model reflected an understanding that the theatres of conflict it faces are changing. “The enemy won’t necessarily be states and armies, but rather an enemy that uses people,” Brigadier General Guy Hasson, head of the army’s armoured corps, said.

