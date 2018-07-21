20 booked for firing at Ali’s rally

MULTAN: Shah Shams police have registered a case against five known and 20 unknown persons and arrested two suspects on the charges of firing on the election rally of candidate Ali Musa Gilani Friday, police said. Rana Kamran of Mehmoodabad lodged his complaint with police, stating PPP candidate from NA-157 Multan-VI Ali Musa Gilani was attacked by rival group. He said Gilani and PP-219 candidate Rai Mansab were on way back from election meeting at around midnight. Over 15 to 20 persons armed led by Ijaz alias Jajji Dogar shouted slogans against Gilani and attacked his vehicle with clubs. They used abusive language while Jajji Dogar started firing but luckily Gilani remained unhurt. Head constable Ansar Ali said police arrested two accused and were conducting raids for arresting others. He said police registered cases against 20 unidentified persons and six nominated in the FIR include Ijaz alias Jajji, Sajjad Ahmed Dogar his son Shafi Dogar, Asad Awan, Noman alias Nomi and Hanif Bhatti.