Social media promoting intolerance, rigidity, abuse among youth: speakers

ISLAMABAD: Panellists at a book launch ceremony here lamented that the political discourse coming from the country’s mainstream as well social media was polluting the young minds by promoting a culture of intolerance, rigidity and abuse.

“Connecting to the roots of our South Asian civilisation is the only way to change today’s national discourse,” said renowned analyst, journalist and public policy specialist Raza Rumi at the launching ceremony of his third book ‘Being Pakistani: Society, Culture and the Arts’.

A large number of people from various segments of society attended the gathering. Renowned journalist Haris Khalique, human rights defender Kishwar Naheed and activist Ali Dayan Hasan shared the panel with Raza Rumi and threw light on various aspects of the book.

The book is based on research work of the author in his surroundings and traveling experiences in different areas of the country aimed at identifying the facets of civilisation, culture and arts that once set the country’s political and social discourse. The book is a riveting account of artistic traditions and their significance in today’s Pakistan, presenting an alternate view of the country beyond the usually painted picture of political instability and terrorism.

“We were linked and connected with our South Asian civilisation, featuring music, culture, pluralism, tolerance and feminism. Unfortunately, these all are missing from our society, our textbooks and debates today … minds have been hijacked by narratives which have no ground relation with our past history,” Rumi said.

“I travelled to far-flung areas, visited several institutions, temples, Sufi shrines to find out our South Asian roots which are not available in our documents, course curricula and public documents these days,” he added.

Commenting on media, the author said that until the recent past, there were programmes on culture, music and arts on our state TV channel. However, now no TV channel airs such stuff.

“Mainstream and social media discuss political landscape 24/7. Nobody explores cultural or social landscape, which is disastrous not only for the country but for the youth also,” he added.

Praising the book, renowned journalist Haris Khalique said the author has beautifully challenged the prevalent discourse of the country. He said the book is based on deep observation and research on South Asia in which a global citizen has identified the real roots of our society. “The book is an appreciable and valuable piece of work,” he added.

Ali Dayan Hassan, former director of Human Rights Watch, said Rumi left the country in unfortunate circumstances four years ago “but we are lucky that an asset like him is back among us.” He said the literary and cultural commentaries by author are valuable for the society which is overburdened by political and divisive discourses. He added that the book tells us about our South Asia identity and is also a reflection of author's own journey.

Poet Kishwar Naheed shared the past memories with the author’s family. Expressing her views, she said, “When your past is good, it becomes a source of pride … but when it’s painful and full of oppressions and suppressions, it makes you cry … and we have a painful past, at least the recent one.” She said the author’s account of our civilisation and cultural history is really an appreciable effort.

Renowned journalist and columnist Ammar Masood said, “The book is a mirror for all of us who are living in a house that has cracks in its walls and the roof … and we need to save our house from total collapse.”

During the question-answer session, Rumi said that he was optimistic and hopeful about a good future of the country due to various changes in the recent past.

“The peaceful transitions of power and continuity of democracy; young Pakistanis getting access to education and increased participation of women in various sectors will definitely help ensure a prosperous future for Pakistan,” he said, adding that growth of film, arts, music industry and cinema are also very positive signs.

To another question about race for ratings by electronic media in Pakistan, Rumi said, “Unfortunately, our media has turned into a business industry as several cooking oil and soap factory owners are running their own TV channels now. This mad race for ratings is, in fact, dangerous for the society and a big challenge for us to counter.” Pakistan desperately needs independent media outlets that can bring back public interest in journalism, he added.