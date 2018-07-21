Sat July 21, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

World

AFP
July 21, 2018

Share

Advertisement

17 dead as boat sinks in Missouri lake

CHICAGO: The death toll from the sinking of a tourist boat on a lake in the US state of Missouri rose to 17 after divers recovered the bodies of the remaining four people missing, police said. “We found those (missing) within the last hour,” Missouri spokesman Jason Pace told AFP. Pace said authorities were “in the process of making notification to the families.” The boat, one of two so-called “duck boats” that can float on water and drive on land, sank late Thursday on Table Rock Lake.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar