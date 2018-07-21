17 dead as boat sinks in Missouri lake

CHICAGO: The death toll from the sinking of a tourist boat on a lake in the US state of Missouri rose to 17 after divers recovered the bodies of the remaining four people missing, police said. “We found those (missing) within the last hour,” Missouri spokesman Jason Pace told AFP. Pace said authorities were “in the process of making notification to the families.” The boat, one of two so-called “duck boats” that can float on water and drive on land, sank late Thursday on Table Rock Lake.