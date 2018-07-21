Pompeo for ‘full sanctions’ against North Korea

UNITED NATIONS: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday urged UN member states to uphold tough economic sanctions on North Korea and maintain the pressure on Kim Jong Un to dismantle Pyongyang’s nuclear programs. The United States believes that North Korea can shed its “pariah” status at the United Nations, but “it will take full enforcement of sanctions for us to get there,” Pompeo told reporters after meeting with the Security Council.