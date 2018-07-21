Families flee as Taliban battle IS in north

MAZAR-I SHARIF: Battles between Taliban and Islamic State fighters in a remote district of Jawzjan province in northern Afghanistan have caused heavy casualties and displaced thousands of people in recent days, officials said on Friday. Islamic State and Taliban militants are fighting each other in several northern provinces.

On Tuesday, IS fighters attacked the house of a Taliban commander in Sar-e Pul province, killing at least 15 people at a prayer ceremony. Mohammad Reza Ghafouri, spokesman for the Jawzjan provincial governor´s office, said fighting between the two groups had been going on for over a week in the southern districts of Darzab and Qush Tepa. “There have been heavy casualties, killed and wounded, on both sides, totalling close to 300 and the fighting is still going on,” he said.

Local people said they had been forced to flee their areas, leaving dead bodies unburied as the fighting went on around. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed there had been fighting with Islamic State in Darzab, vowing that the Taliban would drive them from the area soon.

Islamic State fighters first appeared in eastern Afghanistan almost four years ago and have fought the Taliban as well as government forces, establishing a reputation for unusual cruelty even by the standards of the Afghan conflict. Top NATO commander in Afghanistan, General John Nicholson, estimated this year that Islamic State has around 1,500 fighters in Afghanistan, mainly in the east and in a “pocket” in Jawzjan. A government offer for peace talks which the Taliban have not categorically rejected has given rise to speculation of a possible end to the conflict, but the fighting in the north underlines how complicated the security situation in much of Afghanistan remains with many areas out of either government or Taliban control. “When Daesh came to our area, they killed a lot of people because they said we´d helped the Taliban,” said Masoma, a resident of the Aqsa area of Darzab who had taken his family to Sheberghan.