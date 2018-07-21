Six Pak shooters to feature in World C’ship in Korea

KARACHI: A group of six shooters from the country will participate in the 52nd ISSF World Championship to be held in Changwon, Korea from August 31 to September.

“Usman Chand, Khurrum Inam, G M Bashir, Farrukh Nadeem, Minhal Suhail and Zeeshan Shakir will participate in this championship to earn quotas for Tokyo 2020,” said National Rifle Association of Pakistan (NRAP) Secretary Razi Ahmed.

He added that a camp for shooters was underway here at the PN Shooting Range, Karsaz where the athletes were training for the World Championship and Asian Games.The World Championship will be held at the Changwon International Shooting Range and Jinhae Naval Shooting Range where about 4,000 athletes from 120 countries will compete in the events of Pistol/Rifle (10m/25m/50m/300m), Running Target and Shotgun.

Khurrum Inam is a seasoned athlete and has the honour of representing Pakistan at the Sydney Olympics 2000, Athens (2004) and London (2012).He plays skeet and his highest score is 142 which he posted in an Asian championship held in Kuala Lumpur in 2004. He participated in the World Cup in Larnaka, Cyprus last year where he scored 105.

Usman Chand is another promising shooter of the country who too plays skeet. His highest score is 121 which he registered at the World Cup in Gabala, Azerbaijan in 2015.Minhal Sohail is a young shooter who features in the event of air rifle. She represented Pakistan at the Rio Olympics in 2016 where she recorded her highest score of 413.2.

G M Bashir of Pakistan Navy is a very talented shooter who plays in rapid fire pistol and centre-fire pistol events. He also represented Pakistan at the Rio Olympics in 2016. His highest score is 580 which he posted at the Asian Games held in Incheon, South Korea in 2014.Mohammad Farrukh Nadeem of Pakistan Army plays in trap and double trap events. His highest score is 114 which he recorded in the World Cup in Moscow last year.