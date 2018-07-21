20 people booked for firing on Ali Musa Gilani’s rally

MULTAN: Shah Shams police have registered a case against five known and 20 unknown persons and arrested two suspects on the charges of firing on the election rally of candidate Ali Musa Gilani Friday, police said.

A resident of Mehmoodabad, Rana Kamran lodged his complaint with police, stating that PPP candidate from NA-157 Multan-VI Syed Ali Musa Gilani was attacked by rival group. The complainant said Musa Gilani and PP-219 candidate Rai Mansab were on their way back from election meeting in Mehmoodabad at around midnight. More than 15 to 20 persons armed with guns and clubs led by accused Ijaz alias Jajji Dogar shouted slogans against Gilani and attacked his vehicle with clubs. They used abusive language while Jajji Dogar started firing but luckily Gilani remained unhurt. Head constable Ansar Ali told this correspondent that police have arrested two accused and were conducting raids for arresting other culprits.

He said police have registered cases against 20 unidentified persons and six nominated in the FIR include Ijaz alias Jajji, Sajjad Ahmed Dogar his son Shafi Dogar, Asad Awan, Noman alias Nomi and Hanif Bhatti.