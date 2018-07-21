Sat July 21, 2018
Business

OC
Our Correspondent
July 21, 2018

Cotton rises

Karachi : Trading increased at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Friday, while spot rates increased Rs300/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs9,400/maund (37.324kg) and Rs10,074/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs9,545/maund and Rs10,229/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively.

An analyst said prices increased, as demand was higher, but cotton supply remained slow. “Crop was late because of water shortage.

In lower Sindh, the crop is short by 25 to 30 percent,” he said. Karachi cotton market recorded eight transactions of around 4,000 bales at the rate of Rs9,300 to Rs9,600/maund. Deals were recorded from Tando Adam, Shahdadpur, Sanghar, Nauabad, Burewala, Vehari, Samandri and Moongi Bangla.

Comments

