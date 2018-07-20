Gunfight erupts in IHK

SRINAGAR: A gunfight between militants and Indian troops Thursday broke out in restive Indian Held Kashmir IHK), police said.

The gunfight erupted at village Batpora-Handwara in frontier Kupwara district, about 85km northwest of Srinagar city. "A gunfight has started just now between militants and government forces in Batpora village here," a senior police official posted in Handwara said. "Two to three militants are believed to be trapped in the area."

Reports said the gunfight broke out after joint contingents of police and army cordoned off the area following specific intelligence inputs about presence of the militants.

Earlier in the day, militants fired out upon a police party in Sopore of adjacent Baramulla district. However, no casualty was reported in the attack.