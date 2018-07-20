No deal with anyone for power: Babar

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Dr Babar Awan asserted Thursday that there would be no ‘muk muka’ (deal), as his party stood firm on its agenda.

Talking to journalists here, he said it was being speculated that there would be a deal for power after elections, saying PTI would not strike any deal with anyone and that it stood firm on its agenda. “We reject the so-called charter of democracy while our charter is with masses,” he said.

Referring to provision of certain facilities to jailed ex-PM Nawaz Sharif, he contended that even in jail, his demands did not appear to be ending. Awan demanded provision of cushions to all prisoners in Adiala jail. “You are prisoner; you are not on a trip,” he reminded Nawaz.

About former Punjab chief minister and PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif, PTI leader alleged that his role on the day of homecoming of Nawaz Sharif had reminded him of Aurangzeb-Dara Shikoh story. He accused Shahbaz of betraying his own brother on that day. He ruled out the possibility of Shahbaz returning as chief minister Punjab again after the general election.

About the hearing at the Election Commission on use of ‘foul’ language by PTI Chairman Imran Khan recently, he said that other politicians had been using immoral language against Imran and his family. He repeated that use of word donkey was an ordinary one, even used by teachers for students.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Imran Khan was reportedly unhappy with the party Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry over the poor arrangements for Wednesday’s public meeting at Jhelum, where he (Fawad) is a party candidate for NA-67. It was learnt that PTI chairman complained about unimpressive gathering at the venue. Video clips of the event are also available on social media and scores of empty chairs could be seen therein.

After Imran’s speech, Fawad thanked the supporters for coming to the event in large number but conceded that due to strict security measures, hundreds of them, could not enter the stadium in time.