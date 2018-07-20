Fri July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Residents protest bid to construct plaza on graveyard land

MARDAN: Hundreds of residents of Par Hoti area on Thursday staged a protest against the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly constructing commercial plaza on the land donated by the people for graveyard.

Led by Wasal Khan, Chairman Aman Jirga and others, the protesters blocked the road near Shahdand Baba graveyard for several hours.

Addressing the protest rally, the speakers said that they mentioned land is “shamilat” (shared land) of the people living in Par Hoti and they donated it for graveyard.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar