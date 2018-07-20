Gas explosion damages portion of Heritage Trail project

PESHAWAR: A portion of Heritage Trail project was damaged in an explosion caused by gas accumulation in the sewerage line.

The blast shattered the windowpanes of nearby houses and created panic among the residents.

The bricks used in the pavement of the route of the project were uprooted due to the intensity of the blast.

Research Officer at the Directorate of Archaeology and Museums Nawazuddin said that the blast was caused by accumulation of gas at the sewerage line.

The official said that it caused minor damage to the trail. He said that proper investigation would be carried out to the incident.

An official of the Police Station Kotwali said that the blast was caused by gas leakage from the underground pipeline of Sui-Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

“The gas leaked from the pipeline accumulated in the sewerage line that caused the blast,” the officials said.