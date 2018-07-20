Fri July 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

Four injured in clash between PTI, ANP workers

SWABI: Four persons sustained injuries in a clash between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Awami National Party (ANP) activists in Sodher area on Thursday.

Police officials said the clash occurred between the PTI and ANP’s workers over the flag hoisting of their parties in Sodher area.

As a result, four activists from both the parties, whose identity could not be established, sustained injuries. The injured were taken to the DHQ Hospital Swabi .

