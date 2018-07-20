JUI-F to continue campaign: Naseeb

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
DARGAI: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader and former senator Maulana Gul Naseeb Khan on Thursday said that the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) candidates would continue the elections campaign despite law and order situation.
He was speaking at a press conference at Dargai area in Malakand district.
Maulana Gul Naseeb said that the candidates of every political party should be provided level-playing field for the upcoming general polls.
Responding a query, he said that the opponents were leveling allegations against the provincial caretaker government as they feared defeat in the general elections.
