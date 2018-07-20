ISPR cautions citizens about fake threat alerts on social media

RAWALPINDI: Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of Pakistan Army, on Thursday cautioned citizens about the fake threat alerts, being circulated on the social media quoting it (ISPR).

“No such alerts are issued by ISPR. Such propaganda is an attempt to create confusion and harassment,” said a statement issued here by ISPR.

It also asked citizens to watch out on this and any other such attempt through fake calls. “For any clarification in future, please verify the news from the ISPR official website ispr.gov.pk,” the statement added.