Residents protest bid to construct plaza on graveyard land

MARDAN: Hundreds of residents of Par Hoti area on Thursday staged a protest against the Auqaf and Religious Affairs Department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for allegedly constructing commercial plaza on the land donated by the people for graveyard.

Led by Wasal Khan, Chairman Aman Jirga and others, the protesters blocked the road near Shahdand Baba graveyard for several hours.

Addressing the protest rally, the speakers said that they mentioned land is “shamilat” (shared land) of the people living in Par Hoti and they donated it for graveyard.