PTI candidate rejects dual nationality charge

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the PK-73 constituency, Taimur Salim Jhagra, on Thursday rejected the allegations of having a dual nationality.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that he would send a legal notice to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate, Amanullah Haqqani, after consulting the legal experts.

“I have no other passport. The opponents are carrying out a baseless propaganda against me,” he said.

Other PTI leaders, including Arbab Sher Ali, were also present at the press conference.

He showed the media his passport that had England visa stamped on it. The PTI candidate said he left a good job abroad and came back to serve his native country.

The candidate said his rivals had launched propaganda after they realised that the PTI would win the general election convincingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishtiaq Urmar, another PTI leader, asked the disgruntled party workers to shun anti-party activities. He warned them of show-cause notices if they did not stop activities forthwith.