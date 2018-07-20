Kazakh figure skater stabbed to death

ASTANA, Kazakhstan: Kazakh figure skater Denis Ten, who won bronze at the Sochi Olympics in 2014, died on Thursday aged 25 after being stabbed, Kazakhstan’s culture and sports ministry told AFP.

Ten died in hospital after medics fought to save his life following the attack in which he lost three litres of blood, the ministry’s press service said.Kazakhstan’s Vesti.kz news website reported that Ten died of stab wounds after being attacked by would-be car thieves. He was reportedly stabbed in the right thigh, causing severe blood loss.

City police said that he was stabbed by two unidentified attackers who were trying to steal mirrors from his car, RIA Novosti news agency reported.