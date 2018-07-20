Brace for yet more spin, Sri Lanka warn Proteas

COLOMBO: Rangana Herath warned South Africa on Thursday to expect yet more spin in the second Test after the visitors were skittled for their lowest total since the Proteas’ readmission to international cricket.

Sri Lanka are chasing their first Test series win against the Proteas since 2006 and need just a draw to clinch the honours against the world’s second ranked Test side.South Africa lost the opening Test in Galle inside three days after being dispatched for 126 in the first innings and 73 in the second.

Herath said pitch conditions were ripe for a repeat of last week’s drubbing, in which the left-arm spinner took five wickets and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera returned overall match figures of 10-78.

“If you see the surface, it’s dry. It will be more of a spin friendly surface,” the 40-year-old veteran spinner said ahead of the final Test starting Friday in Colombo.

“We have Dilruwan (Perera) and if we require we also have Dhananjaya (de Silva). He couldn’t bowl in Galle, but he is certainly ready to bowl during games,” Herath told reporters.Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with a gritty 49 while paceman Kagiso Rabada impressed with four wickets in Sri Lanka’s first innings.

Rabada, who returned figures of 4-50, was ably supported by Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander in their first innings to bowl out the hosts for 287 runs, more than half of which were notched up by Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karnaratne.

Du Plessis said his team will rely on their pace bowlers to come back hard at the hosts.“If it doesn’t rain, then we will have a dangerous weapon in our fast bowlers. Once again we have to make a call as to whether we are playing three seamers or two spinners,” Du Plessis said.

Du Plessis added that South Africa was aiming to conquer local conditions in their bid to overtake India — about to embark on a five-Test series in England — and become the number one side.

“It is never easy winning away from home. When you are coming to the sub-continent, drawing a series is as good as winning a series,” he said.“It’s tough and that’s what the best teams do. We need to get to that number one position in Test cricket.”

“The thing that let us down in the first Test was that we didn’t trust our defence well enough,” du Plessis added. “The important part of playing spin in Test cricket is trusting your defence. We need to try and put pressure back on the spinners as well, with what you are doing.

“The guys worked really hard on their game plan and trying to be positive against spin — which is an element of playing spinners well. You have to also trust your defence — so that’s two parts.”

Since the end of the first Test, South Africa have also spoken repeatedly about emulating Dimuth Karunaratne’s game plan, after Karunaratne outscored their entire team by 19 runs in Galle. But where Karunaratne attributed his own success to being positive and busy against the spinners, South Africa have chosen to focus on his defensive work.

“Trusting their defence was the difference between how Sri Lanka played spin and how we played spin,” du Plessis said. “Especially Dimuth Karu-naratne, who didn’t take too many risks. He just played with good defence. As a captain, I wanted him to take risks but he didn’t take risks. He only started hitting the ball on the air when he was something like 80.”

South Africa can perhaps take heart from their most-recent match at the SSC, in which they did very much trust their defence, and made scores of 282 and 159-8.

On that occasion, though, they were defending a 1-0 lead and were clearly playing for the draw throughout — their run rate at an abysmal 1.87 for the match. This time, a draw will not be enough, and may not even be possible given the drier nature of Sri Lankan pitches over the last two years, but South Africa are still hoping their past successes against spin will light their path to a creditable result in the second Test.