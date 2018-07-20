Israel adopts Jewish nation-state law

JERUSALEM: Israel passed a "nation-state" law on Thursday declaring that only Jews have the right to self-determination in the country, stirring anger from members of the Arab minority who said it was racist and drawing an expression of concern from the EU.

The bill, backed by the right-wing government, passed through parliament after months of political argument and some Arab lawmakers shouted and ripped up their papers after the vote.

"This is a defining moment in the annals of Zionism and the history of the state of Israel," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told the Knesset. Largely symbolic, the law was enacted just after the 70th anniversary of the birth of the state of Israel.

It stipulates "Israel is the historical homeland of the Jewish people and they have an exclusive right to national self-determination in it". Palestinian leaders condemned the move.

"No racist law will undermine the rights of our people. We are proud of being a strong nation deeply rooted in our homeland," Palestinian chief negotiator Saeb Erekat said in a statement.