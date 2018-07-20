Fri July 20, 2018
National

OC
Our Correspondent
July 20, 2018

PPP leader joins PTI

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pakistan People’s Party city president Rana Khalid Mehmood Thursday announced quitting the PPP and joining the PTI. Addressing a corner meeting at Hussaini Chowk in presence of PTI candidates Chaudhry M Ashfaq for NA-112 and Saeed Ahmed Saeed for PP-121, he claimed that few more PPP office bearers would also announce quitting the PPP and joining the PTI in a couple of days.

