SC disqualifies PTI's Rai Hassan Nawaz for life

By Monitoring report

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court disqualified PTI leader Rai Hassan Nawaz for life under Article 62(1) (f) of the Constitution. A two-member bench comprising Justice Sh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijazul Ahsan heard the appeal Thursday by the PTI leader challenging his disqualification.

It may be added that a three-member bench in May 2016 had upheld an election tribunal’s verdict and disqualified Rai Hassan Nawaz, who had won 2013 election from NA-162 Chichawatni as PTI’s candidate, for concealing his assets in nomination papers and defaulting on loans on the plea of his rival candidate Haji Yaqoob.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Azmat remarked that the disqualification of the PTI leader was for life as he was disqualified under Article 62(1) (f). Subsequently, the bench dismissed his appeal.

Monitoring report adds: The Supreme Court allowed Thursday Jhang’s NA-115 candidate Sh Waqas Akram to contest the July 25 general election, Geo News reported.

His candidacy had been challenged by a voter of the constituency, Mohammad Imran.

However, the election tribunal and then the Lahore High Court had both ruled in Sh Waqas Akram’s favour following which the petitioner had approached the Supreme Court.

During the hearing, Justice Ijazul Ahsan observed that Akram’s nomination papers do not contain any false declarations. Similarly, Justice Sh Azmat Saeed observed that there is no court declaration against the candidate’s college degree.

The court then dismissed Imran’s petition and upheld the Lahore High Court’s decision on the matter.