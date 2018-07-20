Punjab govt ready to provide security to leaders facing threats

LAHORE: Punjab Information and Culture Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz said the government was ready for providing maximum security to political leaders who were facing threats.

While talking to media Thursday, Ahmed Waqas Riaz said it is also the duty of political leaders to minimise their movement and secure themselves as well.

He said the interim government has already taken necessary steps in this regard and main leaders are being provided box security. Implementation on the code of conduct given by the ECP is the basic duty of the government and it would be implemented without any discrimination, he added. The minister also took part in tree-plantation along with reporters outside the Qaddafi Stadium.

He said awareness should be created among masses for planting maximum trees for the betterment of environment as it would also help in decreasing temperature. He praised the role of print and electronic media in this connection.

Earlier, Punjab Information Minister Ahmed Waqas Riaz attended the awards-giving ceremony of Public Art and Literary Society as chief guest. Alhamra Arts Council’s executive director Capt Atta Muhammad Khan (retd), Society president Maqbool Chohan, Anwar Rafi, grand-daughter of Sufi Tabassum and important personalities attended the function.

The minister announced Rs10 lakh donation by the Information & Culture Department for the Society.