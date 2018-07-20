PTI candidate rejects dual nationality charge

PESHAWAR: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate for the PK-73 constituency, Taimur Salim Jhagra, on Thursday rejected the allegations of having a dual nationality.

Speaking at a press conference at the Peshawar Press Club, he said that he would send a legal notice to the Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal candidate, Amanullah Haqqani, after consulting the legal experts.

“I have no other passport. The opponents are carrying out a baseless propaganda against me,” he said.

Other Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, including Arbab Sher Ali, were also present at the press conference.

He showed the media his passport that had England visa stamped on it.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidate said he left a good job abroad and came back to serve his native country.

The candidate said his rivals had launched propaganda after they realised that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf would win the general election convincingly.

Speaking on the occasion, Ishtiaq Urmar, another Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader, asked the disgruntled party workers to shun anti-party activities. He warned them of show-cause notices if they did not stop activities forthwith.