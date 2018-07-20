Missing peace activist recovered

LAHORE: Raza Mehmood Khan, a peace activist and the convener of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, who went missing seven months ago, has been recovered, The News has learnt.

Rashid Wani, personal secretary to the president of the Commission of Enquiry on Enforced Disappearances, also confirmed that Raza Mehmood Khan had been recovered. He told the scribe, “Raza Khan was recovered by Model Town police 10 days ago.” He said the abducted peace activist had returned home safe and sound. The commission claimed SP Investigation Model Town Lahore reported the matter to them after his recovery.

This correspondent contacted SP Model Town Imran Sethi to know who had abducted Raza, what was the motive behind it and from where he was recovered? However, the police official chose not to comment on the issue.

On December 2, 2017, Raza Khan was abducted by unknown persons from his house, situated in Model Colony, Lahore. Hamid Nasir Mahmood, a brother of the activist, had informed the police about the incident through an application on Dec 4, 2017.

Raza is an active member of Lahore’s civil society and an activist of Aaghaz-e-Dosti, an organisation that promotes friendly relations between the peoples of Pakistan and India.

His close friends also confirmed that Raza had reached home. They said Raza was in good health. When this scribe contacted his brother, he refused to talk “because of security concerns”.