Pak team to tour England ahead of 2019 WC

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will tour England ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 for a Twenty20 International and five ODIs. The World Cup will be played in England from May 30, 2019. The series, scheduled to be played from May 5 to May 19, will provide the Pakistan team with an opportunity to gel in with the conditions in United Kingdom ahead of the World Cup. The English Cricket Board (ECB) Thursday announced the venues and dates of the entire tour of the Green-Shirts. The tour will start with the only T20 match at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff on May 5 followed by five ODIs. The Men in Green will face England in first ODI at Kia Oval on May 8. The two teams will then face each other at Ageas Bowl on May 11 while Bristol will host the 3rd ODI on May 14. The remaining two ODIs will be played on Trent Bridge and Headingly on May 17 and 19 respectively.