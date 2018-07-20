Electric items distributed

PESHAWAR: The embassy of the People’s Republic of China on Thursday gifted electric generators, energy lights and fans to over a 100 Women Village Banks and Women Business Groups in Peshawar, Charsadda and Nowshera districts.

Sarhad Rural Support Programmes (SRSP) Chief Executive Officer Masoodul Mulk distributed the gifts among the representatives of the women’s groups in a ceremony organised at the Human Resource Training Centre of the organisation in Hayatabad.

The representative of the Chinese embassy, who was supposed to attend the ceremony, could not make it to the venue apparently because of the security environment in Peshawar.

Hundred of women’s groups have been organised in the three districts by SRSP under the Women Economic Empowerment and Market Development Project that has been established under the Australian government funding.

A total of 44 women banks have been set up under the project with a seed capital of Rs 40 million.

“The Women Groups use these funds to extend credit and social protection assistance to vulnerable groups in the villages. About Rs80 million of this seed money has been revolved among the women groups,” said an official of SRSP.

Up to 24 Women Business Centers have been set up in the districts where six trades are taught. These are self-sustaining centres with 144 members.

Azra Bibi of village Panam Dheri and Nasreen Bibi of Bera Banda in Nowshera highlighted the difference the Business Centres had made and helped in creating new employment opportunities in the villages.

Speaking on the occasion, the SRSP CEO welcomed the initiative taken by the Chinese government and hoped this would be the beginning of a long and fruitful developmental relationship between grassroots groups and the Chinese foreign assistance.