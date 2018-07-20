Steps being taken to ensure transparent polls: CM

PESHAWAR: Caretaker Chief Minister Justice (r) Dost Muhammad Khan has said the peaceful, impartial and transparent conduct of elections in the province is a high priority of the government.

“We are fully aware of our constitutional responsibilities. And were going all-out in this regard,” he told a meeting on law and order situation.

He directed the police and the relevant quarters to be careful, fully watchful and efficient using their power and authority as per commandment of the constitution.

He directed for the efficient intelligence gathering and sharing to generate appropriate response to any eventuality.

Inspector general of police, secretary Home, DIG Counter-Terrorism, SSP Special Branch and others also attended the meeting.

The IGP briefed the caretaker chief minister about the steps for better law and order situation, security related issues, progress on national action plan, sectarian harmony, the future plan for improved security in the province.

He informed the chief minister that the repatriation of the Frontier Constabulary would be completed by tomorrow.

The chief minister directed for the accelerated redeployment of Frontier Constabulary in the sensitive areas throughout the province.

The repatriation and deployment of Frontier Constabulary would improve the law and order situation and would enhance the security cover to the general elections in the province, he said.

He said that the sensitivity of the situation had necessitated the improved and enhanced level of intelligence gathering, the watchfulness of the district administration and the surveillance of the vulnerable points and full-time checking that he added would foil all terrorist attempts in the province.

“The peaceful and transparent conduct as per the mandate of the constitution is obligatory and we have to deliver up to the capacity. We should be ready keeping a vigil over our surroundings,” he added.