Bilingual writing competition

Islamabad: Under its Cultural Diplomacy Initiative, the Serena Hotel has announced the launch of the first bilingual Faisalabad Creative Writing Competition to harness the energy, creativity and initiative of youths across Pakistan.

The theme of the competition is Faisalabad in 2028. Faisalabad is the third-most-populous city in Pakistan, and the second-largest in Punjab. Historically one of the first planned cities within British India, it has long since developed into a cosmopolitan metropolis.

The city is also home to a number of reputed educational institutions, including the University of Agriculture, Government College University, Ayub Agricultural Research Institute, and National Textile University.