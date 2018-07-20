CBC, police launch probes into tree-felling for ‘PSP corner meeting’ in Sea View

Police and cantonment authorities in Defence Housing Authority (DHA) have launched separate investigations into the cutting of several fully grown trees in Sea view Block 58, residents and officials said on Thursday.

The decisions to initiate the probes were taken after a female activist of the Pak Sarzameen Party got the trees chopped down allegedly for holding a corner meeting of the party, they said.

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning when residents saw several trees being illegally felled in their backyards by private persons. No permission had been obtained from the Cantonment Board Clifton (CBC) to remove the trees.

It was not the first such incident where a political party was found involved in cutting trees as part of their electioneering, as earlier in the month, the Muttahida Qaumi Movement had got several fully grown trees chopped in Gulistan-e-Jauhar’s Block 15 to make their newly-established party office visible from the road.

Faisal Sabzwari had defended the act, saying they were only cutting Conocarpus trees.

“I heard some noise and when I looked out from my balcony, I saw some men cutting down fully grown trees in our backyard. I asked them why they were cutting down these trees and they said they had been tasked by our neighbouring lady, Humaira, to cut these trees,” Mrs Marium, a resident of Sea View Block 58, told The News on Thursday.

Other residents also gathered at the scene and intervened to save the trees, but the PSP female activist threatened them with dire consequences, and told the workers involved in the cutting of trees to continue their work, said the complainants.

By the time residents informed the CBC and DHA authorities about what had happened, all the seven or eight trees had been brought down and loaded onto a truck to be sold in a timber market. However, DHA vigilance staff reached the spot a while later and impounded the vehicle, which was later handed over to the police.

Residents further alleged that Ms Humaira had the trees cut to clear the place for a corner meeting of the PSP and that she had even declared that the wood of those trees would be used to finance the meeting, which, according to her, would be addressed by PSP chief Mustafa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani.

“There were dozens of people who tried to prevent this lady, but she warned she would make their lives a hell if anybody tried to stop her. She used extremely filthy language, slapped a lady and terrorised people by using the names of Muatfa Kamal and Anis Qaimkhani,” said another resident requesting anonymity.

Darakhshan police SHO Haji Sanaullah said cantonment authorities had handed over a truck full of wood without any driver, and they had lodged an FIR of theft against unidentified persons. He added that after the investigation, police would be in position to identify the person who chopped down the trees and tried to sell the wood.

Police also registered a complaint of non-cognizable offence against PSP activist Ms Humaira on the request of Mrs Marium, who alleged that she was manhandled, tortured and terrorised by the political activist after she tried to save the trees in her neighbourhood.

Aziz Suharwardy, the vice president of the CBC, said cantonment authorities had also launched an inquiry into the incident after residents lodged complaints with them and police. He added that no resident was authorised to take any such action arbitrarily.

“Chopping down fully grown green trees is the murder of the environment and it is a condemnable act. We are striving for planting trees in this monsoon, and here some people are indulged in such ugly activities, which are intolerable,” he said.

Muzammil Alvi, a spokesman for the PSP, confirmed that Ms Humaira was a member of their party’s Defence Committee, but he said he was not aware if she was involved in any anti-environment or anti-social activity.