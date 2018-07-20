‘Abu Akif’s appointment strange’

KARACHI: Local tennis fraternity showed concerns over the appointment of Abu Ahmad Akif as the secretary of Pakistan Tennis Federation (PTF) by its president.

“Cabinet secretary Akif has been appointed as PTF secretary. And my first reaction to this move was that PTF cannot be serious,” said a local coach. “Appointing a serving secretary of the government of Pakistan is bewildering!” he added.

He would not find time to give to the PTF Secretariat, he said. He added that it was a full time job. “It is obvious that Akif was not informed about the full scope of the PTF job and was framed into it by the PTF president for political reasons,” he added.

The coach added that it seems the PTF Management instead of doing their own fundraising wanted to use Akif’s link with the government to get more funds. “It is also a great probability that in view of fast approaching PTF elections the PTF president intends to use Akif’s connections to get him re-elected,” said the coach.

No one sees any benefit to tennis or tennis players as Akif will not be accessible to players and coaches, he added. “One is at a loss to understand how the PTF president failed to find a suitable person from among the tennis community for this job,” he said.

In view of the imminent retirement of Akif, it has become clear that the plan is political in nature and Akif will play a role in the PTF elections and from that point on both Salim Saifullah Khan and Akif will run the PTF, said the coach.The appointment of Akif is to be ratified in the next General Council meeting of PTF.

In August last year, PTF president appointed Sanaullah Aman as the secretary after the resignation of Khalid Rehmani. But he was removed from the position after some time. And since then the post had been vacant. PTF’s affairs were being managed by acting secretary Gul Rehman.