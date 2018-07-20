Gor Mahia shed goal-shy image with four in CAF romp

JOHANNESBURG: Gor Mahia of Kenya shed a goal-shy record by trouncing Young Africans of Tanzania 4-0 Wednesday and boosting their hopes of reaching the CAF Confederation Cup quarter-finals.

Ivorian Ephrem Guikan was the matchday 3 destroyer-in-chief, scoring late in each half, after Rwandan Jacques Tuyisenge had broken the deadlock in Nairobi.A Mwinyi Haji own-goal put 1987 African Cup Winners Cup title-holders Gor 3-0 ahead before a small but vibrant crowd in the Kenyan capital.

In two earlier group games, Gor scored just once in the African equivalent of the UEFA Europa League.USM Alger of Algeria snatched stoppage-time goals in each half to beat Rayon Sports of Rwanda 2-1 in Kigali and remain leaders with seven points from three matches.

Farouk Chafai cancelled the lead Ismaila Diarra gave Rayon and Abdelraouf Benguit snatched the winning goal three minutes into additional time. Gor lie second with five points followed by Rayon with two and Young Africans have just one after humiliating four-goal away losses to USMA and the Kenyans.

Raja Casablanca of Morocco topped Group A through a 1-0 win over 10-man ASEC Mimosas of the Ivory Coast in Abidjan with Mahmoud Benhalib converting a second-half penalty.It was the sixth Confederation Cup goal for Benhalib.