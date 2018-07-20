Pakistan to tour England ahead of World Cup

LAHORE: Pakistan cricket team will tour England ahead of the ICC World Cup 2019 for a Twenty20 International and five One-day Internationals (ODI).

The World Cup will be played in England from May 30, 2019. The series, scheduled to be played from May 5 to May 19, will provide Pakistan an opportunity to acclimatise ahead of the World Cup.

The English Cricket Board (ECB) on Thursday announced the venues and dates of the matches. The tour will start with a T20I at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff, on May 5 followed by five ODIs.Pakistan will face England in the first ODI at Kia Oval on May 8, at Ageas Bowl on May 11, in Bristol on May 14, at Trent Bridge on May 17 and Headingly on May 19.