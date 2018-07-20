Unilever 2Q sales disappoint

LONDON: Consumer goods maker Unilever reported lower-than-expected second-quarter sales on Thursday, hurt by a Brazilian transport strike and weak pricing.

The Anglo-Dutch maker of Ben & Jerry´s ice cream, Dove soap and Hellmann´s mayonnaise said underlying sales rose 1.9 percent, excluding the recently divested spreads business. On that basis, analysts on average were expecting growth of 2.3 percent.

For the first half of the year, underlying sales growth excluding spreads was 2.7 percent, below estimates of 3 percent. First-half turnover excluding spreads fell 4.8 percent to 24.9 billion euros ($28.95 billion), hurt by currency fluctuations.

The company stood by its forecast for full-year growth of 3 to 5 percent, helped by price increases. Chief Financial Officer Graeme Pitkethly told Reuters the pricing outlook should improve in the second half, as currency fluctuations drive up commodity costs in local currencies. Underlying earnings per share for the first half rose 7.8 percent to 1.22 euros.