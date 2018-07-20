Copper gains

Beijing: Copper added 0.9 percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in London, but zinc´s sister metal lead was the next best performer, jumping 1.7 percent in Shanghai.

Three senior executives at Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China´s biggest copper producers, have left their roles, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, in a major managerial shake-up at the state-run firm.

Shanghai zinc soared as much as 6 percent to a one-week high on Thursday after data showed a year-on-year drop in Chinese production and the London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price posted its biggest daily jump in almost a year.

The metal, used to galvanise steel, had fallen by around 23 percent in London in June and July amid fears of oversupply before short-covering kicked in on expectations that the sell-off was overdone.