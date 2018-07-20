Copper gains

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Beijing: Copper added 0.9 percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in London, but zinc´s sister metal lead was the next best performer, jumping 1.7 percent in Shanghai.
Three senior executives at Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China´s biggest copper producers, have left their roles, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, in a major managerial shake-up at the state-run firm.
Shanghai zinc soared as much as 6 percent to a one-week high on Thursday after data showed a year-on-year drop in Chinese production and the London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price posted its biggest daily jump in almost a year.
The metal, used to galvanise steel, had fallen by around 23 percent in London in June and July amid fears of oversupply before short-covering kicked in on expectations that the sell-off was overdone.
Beijing: Copper added 0.9 percent in Shanghai and 0.4 percent in London, but zinc´s sister metal lead was the next best performer, jumping 1.7 percent in Shanghai.
Three senior executives at Jiangxi Copper Co , one of China´s biggest copper producers, have left their roles, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Wednesday, in a major managerial shake-up at the state-run firm.
Shanghai zinc soared as much as 6 percent to a one-week high on Thursday after data showed a year-on-year drop in Chinese production and the London Metal Exchange (LME) zinc price posted its biggest daily jump in almost a year.
The metal, used to galvanise steel, had fallen by around 23 percent in London in June and July amid fears of oversupply before short-covering kicked in on expectations that the sell-off was overdone.
Comments