Cotton improves

Karachi: Slow trading activity continued at the Karachi Cotton Exchange on Thursday, while spot rates increased Rs200/maund.

Karachi Cotton Association increased the official spot rates to Rs9,100/maund (37.324kg) and Rs9,752/40kg. Ex-Karachi rates also rose to Rs9,245/maund and Rs9,907/40kg after an addition of Rs145 and Rs155 as upcountry expenses, respectively. An analyst said higher demand and lower supply resulted in an increase in prices along with the currency devaluation.

Karachi cotton market recorded only four transactions of around 1,600 bales at the rate of Rs9,300 to Rs9,400/maund.

Of these, 1,000 bales of Tando Adam were sold at Rs9,350 to Rs9,400/maund, 200 bales each of Shahdadpur and Khipro were sold at Rs9,350, and 200 bales of Vehari exchanged hands at Rs9,300/maund.