Gold eases

Bengaluru: Gold prices eased on Thursday, nearing a one-year low hit in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar firmed on the potential for further U.S. interest rate hikes.

Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,224.76 an ounce at 0359 GMT.

The yellow metal slipped to its lowest since mid-July 2017 on Wednesday at $1,220.81 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.3 percent lower at $1,224.70 an ounce. "Gold market is just following the U.S. dollar, the dollar is strong so it´s pushing the market down," said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong. "The economy is still good and interest rate still up, so that´s good for the U.S. dollar and negative for gold for the time being." The dollar held firm against the yen and other major currencies on Thursday, supported by bullish comments from the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman, which affirmed expectations about the central bank´s possible interest rate moves this year.