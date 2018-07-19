NAB files reference against fraudulent educational consultant

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, filed a reference against Nazar Abbas, owner of the Al-Abbas International Educational Consultants & others in the Accountability Court, Rawalpindi, for commission of the offence of cheating members of the public at large.

Australian High Commission to Pakistan had referred a case to NAB, Rawalpindi, against Al-Abbas International, an Educational Consultancy Firm in Pakistan.

According to the complaint, accused Nazar Abbas was owner and director of Al-Abbas International Educational Consultants.

According to NAB, he dishonestly and fraudulently induced the students on the pretext of arranging study visa of Australia and collected millions of rupees in lieu thereof.

The accused had no legal authority or mandate to collect money/amount in this regard. In this way, the accused deprived the students of the hard earned money of their parents as well as played havoc with their future. The accused Nazar Abbas entered into an agreements with the complainants (students or their guardians) and also issued guarantee cheques to them with his signatures. The accused neither arranged study visa for the students nor returned their amounts and misappropriated the same. The accused has collected Rs14.23 million from students and dishonesty/ fraudulently misappropriated the same.