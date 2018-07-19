NAB Lahore rejects reports of summoning Barjees

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: NAB Lahore has termed the media reports regarding summoning former Federal Minister Barjees Tahir and filing reference against him, as baseless.
In a press release, NAB Lahore said that no case against Barjees Tahir is under-hearing and all media reports in this regard are false and fake.
ISLAMABAD: NAB Lahore has termed the media reports regarding summoning former Federal Minister Barjees Tahir and filing reference against him, as baseless.
In a press release, NAB Lahore said that no case against Barjees Tahir is under-hearing and all media reports in this regard are false and fake.
Comments