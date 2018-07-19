Thu July 19, 2018
July 19, 2018

NAB Lahore rejects reports of summoning Barjees

ISLAMABAD: NAB Lahore has termed the media reports regarding summoning former Federal Minister Barjees Tahir and filing reference against him, as baseless.

In a press release, NAB Lahore said that no case against Barjees Tahir is under-hearing and all media reports in this regard are false and fake.

