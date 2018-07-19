Flood sweeps away five houses

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
GILGIT: Five houses and a vehicle have been washed away by floods in Ghizer district, Gilgit Baltistan, but there was no loss of life.
The flood waves have badly affected the populated areas and roads. It is feared that road link with Ghizer will be cut off. Hundreds of people have shifted to the safer places.
GILGIT: Five houses and a vehicle have been washed away by floods in Ghizer district, Gilgit Baltistan, but there was no loss of life.
The flood waves have badly affected the populated areas and roads. It is feared that road link with Ghizer will be cut off. Hundreds of people have shifted to the safer places.
Comments