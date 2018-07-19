Thu July 19, 2018
National

July 19, 2018

Flood sweeps away five houses

GILGIT: Five houses and a vehicle have been washed away by floods in Ghizer district, Gilgit Baltistan, but there was no loss of life.

The flood waves have badly affected the populated areas and roads. It is feared that road link with Ghizer will be cut off. Hundreds of people have shifted to the safer places.

