Cash, mobiles looted at gunpoint

RAWALPINDI: Four robbers riding two motorcycles deprived a man, his son and his neighbours of cash and mobile phones on Wednesday evening in B-Block near Muslim High School Ground in the jurisdiction of Banni Police Station.

Ejaz lodged a complaint with Banni Police Station that he along with his son and some neighbours was standing outside his house when four robbers riding two motorcycles suddenly appeared and pointed their guns at them.

"They searched our pockets, took our seven mobiles and wallets containing identity cards, ATM cards and other documents along with over Rs200,000 cash from us and fled from the scene," he stated. Police have started investigation to nab the culprits.