PML-N, PTI using religion for politics: Aitzaz

LAHORE: Central PPP leader Aitzaz Ahsan has said both PML-N and PTI are using religion for political gains.

Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Barrister Aitzaz Ahsan said Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was the only mainstream leader who was using decent language during election campaign and focusing on manifesto. To a question, he stated some efforts were still under way to sabotage the peaceful holding of general elections.

He said whether the results favoured the PPP or not, the poll process must be transparent.

He said Shahbaz Sharif was still busy making deals to attain power and it was obvious from the recent rally of PML-N where he was missing for three hours. He alleged that Shahbaz had deceived his elder brother, adding that the tug of war was continued between Maryam Nawaz and Hamza Shahbaz.

The PPP leader urged party workers to accord an enthusiastic reception to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on his arrival in Lahore.