Thu July 19, 2018
National

BR
Bureau report
July 19, 2018

Transfers and postings

PESHAWAR: The government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reshuffled following officers. Syed Nazar Hussain Shah (PCS SG BS-20), Secretary Environment Department under transfer as MD TEVTA has been asked to report to Establishment Department and Muhammad Fahim Wazir (PAS BS-21), has been authorised to hold additional charge of MD, TEVTA.

