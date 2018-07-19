Thu July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
July 19, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Meeting

ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Gun and Country Club management committee will be held today (Thursday).

The club has recently been handed over to the PSB by Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The meeting will be attended by IPC secretary, Ministry of Interior secretary, CDA chairman, PSB director general and those who handled club affairs in recent past.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar