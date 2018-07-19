tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
ISLAMABAD: The first meeting of the Gun and Country Club management committee will be held today (Thursday).
The club has recently been handed over to the PSB by Supreme Court of Pakistan.
The meeting will be attended by IPC secretary, Ministry of Interior secretary, CDA chairman, PSB director general and those who handled club affairs in recent past.
