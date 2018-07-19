Shamsi rejoins South Africa Test squad

COLOMBO: Tabraiz Shamsi, the left-arm wrist-spinner, has rejoined South Africa’s squad in Sri Lanka after departing earlier in the week for family reasons.

Shamsi is available for selection for the second Test, which starts in Colombo on Friday.

“Shamsi’s always been a part of the squad,” Keshav Maharaj said.

“Something happened in his family and it was unforeseen, but he’s back and he’s ready to go.”

Shamsi’s return means, if South Africa opt for two specialist spinners, the chances of uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg making his debut have reduced.

Shamsi had performed well in the Test held at Galle International Stadium in Galle, especially on the first day where he demonstrated the consistency many felt he may lack in Test cricket.